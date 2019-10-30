It’s an off-year, electorally speaking on a national level — but not for Walker County.
There are scores of municipal and educational seats up for grabs, along with a proposed emergency service district that could add a 10 cent property tax in the north western portion of the county.
Counties across Texas will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments, dealing with everything from retiring law enforcement animals to the state's tax code.
So far, 1,340 voters have checked-in during the early voting period, which will conclude on Friday.
To make sure voters are up to speed, The Huntsville Item has compiled a list of the key votes on the ballot. Visit itemonline.com for results on election night.
Huntsville
Ballots in the city of Huntsville will include three contested city council races, one of which has already seen one candidate withdraw.
Incumbent Joe Rodruiquez will look to fend off challengers Emily Fuller and Jeff Lane in the Ward 4 council race, while Blake Irving and Mader Hedspetch will square off in a race for Ward 3. The race for Ward 1 has been surrounded with speculation as Daiquiri Beebe faces Joshua Baker for the spot. A third candidate Timothy Davis has withdrawn from the election, but will remain on the ballot since the paperwork was filed after the deadline.
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will also seek to fill three seats as incumbents Tracy Stoudt and J.T. Langley will face Shannon Williams and Cathy Schweitzer for two of the spots. Rissie Owens will gain another term on the board, running unopposed.
New Waverly
In the city of New Waverly, Nathaniel James is seeking another term as mayor against Jurrell Vance. There will also be a race for the New Waverly City Council as Lisa Koonce, Michael Lucas and Cynthia Vance face off for two positions.
Incumbent Terry Munoz will also face a challenger for a spot on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees as he goes up against Leigh Anne Klawinsky.
Crabbs Prairie/ Pine Prairie
Voters in northern Walker County will be able to vote on the creation of a third emergency service district, which will fund fire and EMS services in the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area. If created the new ESD 3 can yield a maximum 10 cent per $100 valuation tax.
“We are wanting to provide the best service possible for the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area,” Crabbs Prairie VFD Chief Justin Baack said. “Getting a duty crew that will man the station during the work day will allow for quicker responses. The funds would also help us purchase protective equipment for us firefighters and equipment that will help us get to citizens in danger.”
The Crabbs Prairie VFD, which took over leadership of the Pine Prairie VFD in 2017, covers virtually all of Walker County north of Huntsville, while also responding to hundreds of wrecks along Interstate 45.
Last year the station responded to over 700 calls and they have already been called out to 542 responses this year. And they do this with only two stations that house trucks built in the 90s and early 2000s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.