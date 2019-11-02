With the early voting period now closed, voters have one final chance to make their voice heard at the ballot box when Election Day rolls around on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polling places across Walker County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ten proposed constitutional amendments are up for voters’ consideration as well as a measure that would expand emergency services in northern Walker County.
A total of 1,976 voters in Walker County checked-in during the two-week early voting period, according to Walker County elections manager Julie Cooper.
Voters have been adjusting to using new electronic ballot marking devices that were introduced during early voting this year.
This new voting system provides our voters the latest in voting technology while still maintaining a paper ballot trail,” county elections officer Diana McRae said. “It is important for voters to know they will no longer be voting a traditional pre-printed ballot, but rather they will be now marking a ballot card electronically before submitting it for tabulation.”
Walker County's poll locations include:
• Precincts 101 and 102 – Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville
• Precinct 103 – Cook Springs Baptist Church, 1936 Hwy. 75 N, Huntsville
• Precinct 104– Northside Baptist Church, 1207 FM 980, Huntsville
• Precinct 201– Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 Hwy. 75 N., Huntsville
• Precincts 203 and 204 – Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 Hwy. 30 W., Huntsville
• Precinct 205 – Elkins Lake Conference Center, 634 Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville
• Precinct 206 – Huntsville Fire Station No. 1, 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Huntsville
• Precinct 301 – Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, 95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville
• Precincts 302 and 303 – Calvary Baptist Church, 1135 Hwy. 190, Huntsville
• Precinct 304 – Riverside United Methodist Church, 2341 FM 980, Huntsville
• Precinct 401 – University Heights Baptist Church, 2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville
• Precinct 403 – Phelps First Methodist Church, 13 Dorrell Road, Huntsville
• Precinct 404 – New Waverly First Baptist Church, 460 Fisher Street, New Waverly
On Election Day, voters may cast ballots only at the polling place assigned to their precinct. Voters who have misplaced their registered voter card may visit www.votetexas.gov and click on “Find my Polling Place” on the homepage to find their precinct number.
Visit itemonline.com/vote for results on election night.
