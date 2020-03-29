Education continues through pandemic

With two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walker County, Huntsville and New Waverly Independent School Districts remain confident in their ability to provide for their students until school resumes its regular schedule, tentatively on April 6.
“These are unprecedented times for all of us. Our goal in this time of uncertainty has been to care for our kids, staff and community by keeping health and safety our top priority,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Building Champions is what we do in Huntsville ISD, and that has never been more clearly demonstrated by our staff than now, under these trying circumstances.”
Huntsville ISD has expanded upon the services of the Green Hornet Food Bus and HISD’s free feeding program to include daily “grab & go” lunches packed with the next morning’s breakfast at curbside distribution centers on all HISD campuses. Children will also have the opportunity to receive a five-day meal pack of non-perishable food items by bus delivery each Tuesday afternoon. The routes will run on an early release day schedule which is approximately two hours earlier than normal afternoon route delivery times.
New Waverly will also continue to offer a no-cost curbside food service available to all of their students with a drive-thru breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Six buses will be dispatched with two stops each to cover the community as best as possible while minimizing crowds at the stop locations.
“We can’t really do a door-to-door, but we’re trying to basically make it so there’s about 12 places that students or families could go and pick something up for food,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Darol Hail said.
The sacks will also include lunch for the day and something small for the next morning’s breakfast as well.
“That’s probably one of our most important things because it’s really important for our kids, especially in a time like this, to make sure that they’re still taken care of on the most basic, important levels,” Hail said.
The New Waverly buses are also being used as a delivery point for students and parents to pick up packets of instructional materials per grade in addition to campuses being equipped with newspaper dispensary machines, donated for use by The Item, to pick up and drop off homework.
“We’re able to provide opportunities for kids and families that don’t necessarily have technology readily available, whether that’s computer, internet or whatever the case may be, and yet at the same time, they can still have access to the same materials,” Hail said.
Communication and a lack of technology have been two challenges faced by both school districts. It is another feat faced by lower income, rural communities, creating an inequality in the learning process, especially during times like these.
“There are many challenges involved to ensure all students have equitable access to technology. In many of our homes, students do not have access to the internet, wi-fi, or technology,” HISD assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction Marcus Forney said.
In order to assess where the school community is, the district has launched a brief technology survey to capture information they will need to make future decisions about technological needs so that they will know what their students need in order to engage in instruction and interact with their teachers.
“While our classrooms are empty, our work on behalf of children continues,” Forney said. “Ultimately, our goal is to provide our Hornets with a viable pathway to reinforce and support their learning.”
HISD has launched optional instructional activities and resources in digital and paper form in addition to their existing online educational resources as both districts remain focused on keeping their students reviewed on their grade’s subject matter.
However, some worry that it may not be enough to fight off the impact of this long-term instructional change.
“There’s a lot of work and foundation that goes on every year, so no matter how hard our teachers and kids work in these next few weeks, there’s still something that’s going to be lost,” Hail said. The New Waverly school district is working to come up with ways to make up for that loss in the next school year.
For now, as situations change daily, school district staffs are working above and beyond to provide support for students and their families on all fronts. However district staff members are also struggling with changes as they find ways to teach from home while also taking care of their own children and families.
“Our staff members are juggling many of the same challenges other workers in the community face. With schools closed and work schedules disrupted, we understand how difficult day-to-day activities have become,” Sheppard said.
To better assist parents with questions, limited HISD personnel will be available to answer phone calls Monday through Thursday at HISD campuses from 8 to 10 a.m. and at the Hawkins Administration Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
