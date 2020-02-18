A Houston man was arrested on felony charges early Monday after ecstacy and marijuana were found in his vehicle after a traffic stop by Huntsville police.
Police were on patrol near the 2400 block of Avenue S just after midnight on Monday when a vehicle was witnessed by officers running a stop sign and failing to use a turn signal. While approaching the vehicle, officers say they smelled the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Jocelyn Hernandez, 18 – to exit the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, officers recovered an orange pill, determined to be ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana.
“This was good work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always good to get drugs off the street.”
Hernandez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was taken to the Walker County Jail on $3,500 in bonds, but has since posted bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.