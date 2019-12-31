A small amount of ecstasy was found during a search of a vehicle Monday night in Huntsville.
Officers were patrolling in the 1000 block of MLK Drive around 10:30 p.m., when they noticed a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with a tail light out. While approaching the vehicle, police detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Jerica Sandles, 24, of Normangee – to consent to a search.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a pill bottle containing a plastic bag inside a handbag. Police say the bag contained 0.2 grams of ecstasy.
“Our officers did very well following their instincts and discovering the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Sandles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
