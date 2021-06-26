HUNTSVILLE — Texas is returning back to normal.
Heavy traffic can be found up and down Huntsville streets and restaurants are loud, crowded and rowdy again. However, the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic also means that safety nets were set up and the start of the health disaster will soon vanish.
An additional $300 federal unemployment benefits ends today. Electricity can be cut for nonpayment starting Tuesday and evictions will begin to proceed normally again at the end of July.
According to Apartments.com, a national rental platform, the average rent in Huntsville is $755 per month, which remained relatively unchanged in 2020. However, all signs point to landlords increasing rents again due to increased property tax bills.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order had halted evictions of renters who meet certain criteria, but that will expire at the end of July following this week’s one-month extension — which the agency said will be the final one.
A moratorium on electricity disconnection was put in place by state regulators in February due to the winter storm that knocked out power to millions of Texans for days, but it was recently lifted by the Public Utility Commission. Power companies are now required to give delinquent customers 10 days’ notice before shutting off their power.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also opted Texas out of the federal assistance early, even though it could have been extended until September. Over 1,500 Walker County residents are currently receiving the benefits.
With nearly 35% of Walker County residents fully vaccinated and businesses returning to a full service experience, unemployment rates have improved. Walker County, though, sits on par with the state average of 6.5%. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the county reached a rate of 10.6% in April 2020, while the city of Huntsville reached a high of 12.7% as many businesses were shut down due to a rapid spread of COVID-19.
The county’s economy has lost over 1,100 jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. However, the disparity remained between white collar and blue collar employees.
Many in the professional service industry were able to avoid large job cuts and were able to work from home through the worst of the pandemic. However, workers in the service industry saw their jobs evaporate, with many falling into financial turmoil.
Some assistance is still available.
Walker County residents who are struggling to pay their bills can apply for help through the Texas Rental Relief fund, which has provided rent and utility bill assistance to more than 61,000 households since February. About $14.8 million has been dispersed for utility bills alone, according to data from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Organizations such as the COME Center in Huntsville can also help individuals who are at risk of having water or electricity utilities being disconnected. Project Help, a program the city has had in place for many years in which money donated through utility bills are collected and then passed along to the COME Center to provide utility payment assistance to those in need.
For more information about assistance from the COME Center, call 936-295-0671. To assist through a donation, log on to HuntsvilleTX.gov/ProjectHelp.
If you get a utility disconnection notice, the Public Utility Commission recommends that you:
• Request a deferred payment plan from the utility company. Texas rules require deferred payment plans to be available and last at least five billing cycles.
• Register for financial assistance with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Renters can apply for relief at TexasRentRelief.com. Homeowners can apply for relief through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program.
To qualify for assistance from the Rental Relief fund, the household must have an income that is 80% or less than the area’s median income and have a monthly rent that is below the program’s limit of $4,600.
—
Erin Douglas with The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
