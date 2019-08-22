Easley earns membership in MESA organization

Long time Huntsville Item columnist Grady Easley recently applied, was accepted and selected for membership in the national and international MENSA organization. Internationally, there are about 134,000 members worldwide with over 50,000 in the USA. Gulf Coast Mensa, based in Houston, has about 900.
“It is certainly nice to be certified as being ineligible for DENSA,” Easley said. “Also, to find a group whose interests, among other serious elements and things, include words, puzzles, intelligence, and the thought process is gratifying. I am eagerly looking forward to meeting other MENSANs in this area.”
During his retirement years, he was a volunteer at Houston Memorial Hospital, Sam Houston Memorial Museum, and was an Adventure Guide at the Huntsville Visitor Center (over100 tours).
After moving to Huntsville in 1981, Easley retired from gainful employment in 1995. His working career of near 48 years was in information processing, going from punched cards through relays, tubes, solid state and the IT then used. Those years include management, consulting, technical writing, one book, contributing editor for a trade journal and part-time computer lecturer on cruise ships. In addition, he has been a visiting lecturer for The University of Houston, Rice University and a number of junior colleges.
His weekly columns have appeared in The Item for over twelve years.
In 1946, two gentlemen in England organized the MENSA group with membership limited to the upper two percent of the population. There have been growing pains and the general direction is perhaps broader now but it remains a matter of high intelligence. Generally, this has been considered to be with a tested IQ of 100 as only minimum. It now has worldwide membership.
