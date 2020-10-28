A record percentage of early voters have already cast a ballot with a little less than a week to go before Election Day.
On Wednesday, the turnout percentage surpassed 44%, up from the previous record of 38.8% in 2016, according to figures from the county’s election office.
The early voting participant record — the number of ballots cast — was also broken Saturday morning, in part due to a record number of voters on the rolls.
As of Wednesday evening, 15,569 ballots had been received out of 35,038 registered county voters. For the 2016 election, 32,523 Walker County residents registered to vote.
This year, nearly 2,000 mail-in ballots were sent out, with the deadline to apply already passed.
Early voting at the Walker County Storm Shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday. Previous voters have reported minimal wait times to enter.
In addition to the presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are federal, state and local elections. Other federal elections on the ballot, include the U.S. Senator race between Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar and the U.S. Representative race for District 8 between Republican Kevin Brady and Democrat Elizaneth Hernandez.
On the county level, Republican county commissioners Danny Kuykendall and Bill Daugette are being challenged by Democrat challengers Rosalyn Howard Kelly and Richard Harrison, respectively. The local ballots also include contested races for Huntsville City Council, the New Waverly City Council and the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees.
More information is available at co.walker.tx.us/elections.
Early voting in the state began Oct. 13 and runs until Friday. Election Day is Nov. 3.
