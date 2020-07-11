An election without any local runoffs has led to low voter turnout in Walker County.
Only 369 Walker County voters checked-in during the two-week voting period for the July 14 Democratic Runoff Election. However, the low turnout is on pace with the 2018 Democratic runoff when only 414 ballots were cast.
Gov. Greg Abbott postponed both the special election to field a Democratic candidate against Sen. John Cornyn, alongside a candidate for the railroad commissioner position.
Voters wishing to still participate in the Democratic Runoff Election can still vote on election day, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14 at the Walker County Annex.
