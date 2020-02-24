Despite a highly contested congressional race on the ballot, turnout has remained low for the first week of early voting in Walker County, compared with 2018.
The county has seen only 1,366 people vote in early voting, a near 30% drop from the previous congressional primary. Of those, 1,063 people casted a ballot in the Republican Primary, as opposed to 303 in the Democratic Primary.
The turnout accounts for nearly 4% of the 33,769 registered voters in the county.
The trend in Walker County is on pace with the rest of the Lone Star State.
As of Day 6 of early voting in the 2020 primary, a total of 428,627 people have voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties — 4.6% of registered voters. According to the latest registration figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of all Texas voters live in these 10 counties.
Early Voting is being held at the Walker County Annex, Room 101, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
