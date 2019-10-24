Early voting behind pace

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.