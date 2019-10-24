Early voting behind pace

A total of 602 ballots were cast across Walker County through the first four days of early voting in the Nov. 5 elections, according to the Walker County election’s office. The vote total is slightly below the pace of the last three constitutional amendment elections, which averaged at least 175 voters per day of early voting.
Ballots have been cast in person at a similar rate to 2011 when 1,490 votes were cast over the early voting period, an average of 149 per day.
Julie Cooper, elections coordinator for Walker County, said a total of 65 mail ballots have also been sent out so far. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is by 5 p.m. today.
The election this November is the first countywide election using electronic marking machines, which will eventually replace the traditional paper ballot.
Walker County officials said that a large turnout is not expected this year, with a ballot featuring 10 state constitutional amendments and seats on the Huntsville City Council, Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees, New Waverly City Council and New Waverly ISD Bart of Trustees.
Voters in northern Walker County will also be able to vote on the creation of a third emergency service district, which will fund fire and EMS services in the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie communities. If created the new ESD 3 can yield a maximum 10 cent per $100 valuation tax.
According to voting numbers, 13.59% of registered voters cast ballots in Walker County during the 2017 constitutional election, a total of 4,306 voters. The 2017 ballot largely consisted of local propositions and elections for mayors in Huntsville and New Waverly, as well as the creation of ESD 1.
Early voting for the 2019 election runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 1 (Monday-Friday), with one final extended 12-hour day on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. All early voting is taking place inside of room 101 of the Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.