Walker County residents can soon head to the polls to cast their votes in local races and state constitutional amendments when early voting begins Monday.
All county residents will be able to vote for or against 10 state constitutional amendments, while Huntsville ISD, city of Huntsville and Aledo ISD residents will make their decision on bonds and city officials.
Voters in Northern Walker County will be able to vote on the creation of a third emergency service district, which will fund fire and EMS services in the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area. If created the new ESD 3 can yield a maximum 10 cent per $100 valuation tax.
In the city of Huntsville, three ward positions will see competition. Joshua Baker, a former coffee shop owner and local realtor Daiquiri Beebe will square off for the Ward 1 position, while engineering assistant for the city of Bryan Blake Irving and retired TDCJ employee Mader Hedspetch will battle in Ward 3.
Timothy Charles Owl Davis will be on the ballot for Ward 1, but has since withdrawn from the race. Other candidate withdraws have been rumored, but none were confirmed as of press time.
Three candidates will face off for the Ward 4 position as Joe Rodriquez makes a bid at re-election against SHSU student Emily Fuller and propane/ gas technician Jeff Lane.
Mayor Andy Brauninger will receive another term at the helm, while Russell Humphrey will assume the Ward 2 position as both are running unopposed.
Two spots on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will also be up for a vote as Tracy Stoudt seeks re-election against bus driver Shannon Williams, while J.T. Langley is also seeking a re-election bid against business developer Cathy Schweitzer. Current board president Rissie Owens will be unopposed on the ballot.
In New Waverly, Mayor Nathaniel James will seek re-election as he faces off against Jurrell Vance. There will also be a vote on council members as Lisa Koonce, Michael Lucas and Cynthia Vance square off for two spots on the New Waverly City Council.
Terry Munoz and Leigh Ann Klawinsky will square off for a spot on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees, while Charlotte Swor will run unopposed.
Election day is Nov. 5, but Walker County Elections Officer Diana McRae said residents shouldn’t wait until then to vote.
“With new [voting] machines, it will take a little longer to cast your vote,” McCrae said. “So don’t wait until election day to cast your vote.”
The new voting equipment from ExpressVote was approved by county commissioners last year. The electronic marking devices will eventually replace the traditional paper ballot for elections.
“We are very excited to showcase the county’s new electronic ballot marking devices,” McCrae said. “This new voting system provides our voters the latest in voting technology while still maintaining a paper ballot trail. It is important for voters to know they will no longer be voting a traditional pre-printed ballot, but rather they will be now marking a ballot card electronically before submitting it for tabulation.”
A brief video demonstration of how to use the new voting machine can be seen at www.itemonline.com/vote.
As a reminder, photo ID is still required to vote in the state of Texas. Only voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID may qualify to present one of the approved alternate ID’s. See list of approved identifications at www.itemonline.com/vote.
Early Voting will be held at the Walker County Annex, located at 1301 Sam Houston Avenue, Room 101, beginning Monday, October 21 thru Friday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. There will also be two extended voting days on Tuesday, October 22, and Tuesday, October 29 where polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
See the election day poll locations at www.itemonline.com/vote.
