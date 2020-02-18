Early voting begins in Texas' presidential primary

Election Day is still two weeks away, but Texas voters can get a head start on casting their ballot for Super Tuesday.
The March 3 election will mark the county’s first presidential primary election to use the new electronic marking system, allowing voters the ability to use the latest in voting technology while still maintaining a paper ballot. Voters will no longer be using the traditional pre-printed ballots in Walker County.
Texas, with 228 pledged delegates at stake — the third-most overall — will hold one of the most significant primary contests after the March 3 Super Tuesday slate and will be a crucial battleground in November.
With the new voting system now in place, the county’s election office is encouraging the public to vote early at the Walker County Annex. Early voting begins today and will take place through Friday, Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Statewide, early voting ballots accounted for 23 percent, or 1 million, of the 4.2 million votes cast in Texas’ 2016 primaries won by Senator Ted Cruz and former Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.
During the local elections in November 2019, Walker County clerks processed 5,557 ballots, a 16.65% turnout of the 33,381 registered voters.
Voter entrance and parking is available on the south side of the Walker County Annex, which is also where curbside voting will be available for voters who are physically unable to enter the polling place. Please note that curbside voting will be available to qualified voters parked in the designated parking spaces only.
CONTESTED RACES ON THE BALLOT
In the primary, each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative for District 8, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.
The lone local election, will provide Republicans their choice of two challengers against long-term Congressman Kevin Brady, as Kirk Osborn and Melissa Esparza-Mathis will both appear on the GOP ballot. Democrats will choose between Elizabeth Hernandez and Laura Jones for its nominee in November’s race for the congressional seat.
Both ballots will also feature a handful of propositions, ranging from prayer in public schools to a person’s right to health care.
Sample ballots are available at the Walker County Elections Department located at the Annex or online at www.co.walker.tx.us under the current elections tab. Voters are also encouraged to contact the elections office at 936-436-4959 if they have any questions.
WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?
When you head to the polls, you need one of the following to cast your vote.
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
• United States Passport (book or card)
Only voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID may qualify to present one of the approved alternate ID’s, which includes everything from a government check to a current utility bill.
VOTING ON ELECTION DAY
Walker County will have 13 polling locations on the March 3 election day. Voters are required to vote at their predetermined location, which is dependent upon their home address.
Election day locations include: the Walker County Annex, Cook Springs Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, the Walker County Storm Shelter, the Walker County Fairgrounds, Elkins Lake Conference Center, Huntsville Fire State No. 1, Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, Calvary Baptist Church, Riverside United Methodist Church, University Heights Baptist Church, Phelps First Methodist Church and New Waverly First Baptist Church.
—
Follow www.itemonline.com for results on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.