Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 2 election, which includes eight amendments to the Texas Constitution as well as local school bond elections and a handful of city and school board races.
Walker County voters can go to the county storm shelter at 445 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville to cast their ballots at designated times through Oct. 29.
The amendments that Texas voters will weigh include questions of county road bonds, judicial candidate requirements and tax breaks for certain bereaved spouses. In 2017, Texas voters approved all seven amendments on the ballot; in 2019, voters greenlit nine out of 10 proposed changes.
Here’s the breakdown of each proposed amendment.
Proposition 1 (HJR 143) — The proposed amendment would allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo events.
Proposition 2 (HJR 99) — The Texas Constitution gives the legislature the power to authorize an incorporated city or town to issue such bonds or notes, but does not expressly give the legislature the power to grant that same authority to counties. The proposed amendment provides that a county that issues bonds or notes for transportation improvements may not pledge for the repayment of those bonds or notes more than 65% of the increases in ad valorem tax revenues each year, and a county may not use proceeds from the bonds or notes to finance the construction, operation, maintenance or acquisition of rights-of-way of a toll road.
Proposition 3 (SJR 27) — The proposed amendment would make it illegal for a state or county to enact a rule that prohibits or limits religious services. The proposal came after churches were closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposition 4 (SJR 47) — The proposal enhances certain eligibility requirements for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge.
Proposition 5 (HJR 165) — The amendment allows the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints or reports, conduct investigations and take any other authorized action with respect to a candidate for a state judicial office. Currently, the Texas Constitution only permits the SCJC to take such actions as to persons holding a judicial office.
Proposition 6 (SJR 19) — The amendment establishes that residents of certain facilities have the right to designate an essential caregiver with whom the facility may not prohibit in-person visitation. The proposed amendment would apply to a nursing facility, assisted living facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with an intellectual disability, residence providing home and community-based services or state-supported living center. The proposed amendment also would authorize the legislature to provide guidelines for these facilities to follow in establishing essential caregiver visitation policies and procedures.
Proposition 7 (HJR 125) — The amendment permits a person who is 55-years-old or older at the time of death of their spouse, who is receiving a limitation on school district property taxes on their residence homestead on the basis of a disability, to continue receiving the limitation while the property remains the surviving spouse’s residence homestead.
Proposition 8 (SJR 35) — The amendment authorizes the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the United States armed services who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. The Texas Constitution provides a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services who is killed in action, but the current exemption does not include members of the military who die during their service due to injuries sustained that are not combat-related.
LOCAL RACES
In Walker County, voters in New Waverly Independent School District will consider a $24.5 million slate of school bond projects, including a new intermediate school. The district also has a contested school board race between incumbent Steven Gregory and Jurrell Gilliam.
The city of Huntsville will also have three contested races for the city council. Incumbent mayor Andy Brauninger is being challenged by current city councilman Blake Irving. Voters in Ward 3 will also choose between Trevor Thorn and Deloris Massey for a city council spot, while Ward 4 will choose between Jon Skelley Strong and Yvette McMurray.
Early voting will be open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended voting hours on Oct. 19 and 26. Extended voting hours days are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.