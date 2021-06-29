DWI arrest results in 75-year sentence

A drunken driving arrest in which a Huntsville man was witnessed driving with a beer in-hand resulted in a 75 year sentence last week.
It didn’t take a Walker County jury long to find Huntsville resident Jimmy Giddens, 45, guilty of driving while intoxicated, following a two day trial. His sentence was enhanced due to two prior prison sentences.
The case was tried in the 12th Judicial District Court with Judge David Moorman presiding. Assistant District Attorneys Taylor Carter and Jennifer Jenkins tried the case, with Carter serving as lead counsel.
On August 9, 2019, Giddens was observed by three women driving recklessly on Sam Houston Avenue, and they followed him to Jack in the Box. Testimony showed that he was seen drinking a beer and then threw the can at their vehicle.
Officers from Sam Houston Police Department controlled the scene and Huntsville Police Department officer Casie Wheeler conducted the DWI investigation. Ultimately, a search warrant for the defendant’s blood was obtained from a judge, after Giddens passed out and vomited while in custody. The defendant’s blood alcohol content came back from the DPS Lab at .178 — more than twice the legal limit.
“The jury in this case learned about an individual who has victimized our community over multiple decades and in more ways than one. The officers did an outstanding job with their investigation and trial testimony, which led to getting a drunk driver off our streets.” Carter said.
During the sentencing phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence of additional charges pending against Giddens, where he was indicted for indecency with a child by exposing himself to multiple Huntsville High School softball players in 2020. The jury also heard his extensive criminal history dating back to 1995, including six prior felony convictions and three prior DWI’s. One of those prior convictions was for burglary with intent to commit sexual assault, which made him a registered sex offender.
The jury of four women and eight men considered a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison, due to Giddens being a habitual felon.
“We are grateful to the witnesses who followed this dangerous drunk driver until the police could catch him and for the young softball players who bravely testified in punishment about this man exposing himself to them,” Criminal District Attorney Will Durham said. “I am proud of the outstanding job Taylor Carter did as our lead prosecutor for this trial. I also commend the jury for their time and effort and for the message they sent that Walker County citizens will not tolerate this type of dangerous and predatory behavior.”
