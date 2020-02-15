An upcoming banquet will support conservation of wetlands across the country.
Huntsville’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its 46th annual banquet Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The event will benefit the non-profit organization, which protects wildlife and wetlands around the world.
“This is our local group’s main event and get together during the year, and it attracts over 300 attendees each year,” local chapter secretary Rob Schwitzer said. “This is a family-friendly event and it is just a good time for a good cause.”
Ducks Unlimited is the foremost leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. The organization was started in 1937 during the Dust Bowl, when the nation’s population of waterfowl hit an all-time low. A small group of sportsmen joined together around the mission of habitat conservation and formed the organization.
Ducks Unlimited, a grassroots, volunteer organization has continued to preserve wetlands and wildlife through a series of partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities and other entities. These partnerships allow the organization to restore grasslands and watersheds, replant forests and acquire various lands.
“Our organization is passionate about protecting wildlife and conserving wetlands across North America,” Schwitzer added. “Our objective is just to bring awareness about conservation and the importance of protecting our habitats for ducks and other species.”
The event will feature a steak dinner, a raffle, silent and live auctions. Items up for auction include a fishing trip to Costa Rica, various hunting trips across the country, guns and sports memorabilia. The event has previously raised $65,000, with all proceeds going to the national organization.
“I encourage the community to come out, have a good time and learn about our cause,” Schwitzer said. “We are grateful to the community for always supporting us and hope to see a great turnout.”
Tickets for the event will be available at the door for $50 and $25 for those 17-and-under.
