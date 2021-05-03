One in every five Walker County residents has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Monday.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services also said that nearly 35% of the county’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately half of the county’s population above the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated, while 65% have received at least one dose.
The state average remains far ahead of county results, with 36% of the state fully vaccinated and nearly half with at least one dose.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 446,460 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to providers that requested it for this week. That represents 753 sites in 101 counties and leaves more than 500,000 additional doses available to providers.
In addition to the 446,460 first doses, DSHS is ordering 639,400 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago. An estimated 480,000 first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.
Walker County will receive 2,500 doses, most of which will be delivered to five Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Many of the large vaccine providers have reduced their vaccine requests as shots become more widely available at smaller, more convenient locations around the state like pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
Texans can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which will match them with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in their county.
County emergency officials said 21 new community COVID-19 cases were added Tuesday. That brought the county’s pandemic toll to 8,709 or 12% of the population. An estimated 113 cases are active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.