THC edibles, methamphetamine, barbiturates and stolen credit cards were found during the search of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Officers were on patrol in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 around 5 p.m., when a stolen vehicle speed past a patrol vehicle. The driver and passenger – identified as Kristian Ares, 31, of Houston and Nicole Murray, 34, of Tomball – told officers that they were in possession of drugs and stolen property.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found 16 grams of methamphetamine, 90 grams of THC candies, 80 grams of THC gummies, several barbiturate pills, five stolen credit cards and a forged driver’s license.
“This was a pretty nice bust and I give a lot of credit to our deputies,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “I am always happy to get drugs off the street.”
Ares was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $3,000 bond. Murray was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fraud. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $87,000 in bonds.
