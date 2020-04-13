Drive-thru testing in Walker County opens to low turnout

Those who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath were in short supply Monday, as Walker County opened its first drive-thru testing site at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Local government and medical professionals continue to report a shortage of testing kits and protective gear, but a high demand for testing. But the numbers from the Kate Barr Ross testing site tell a different story.
Officials were prepared to administer nearly a hundred tests on Monday, but turnout fell far short of that.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, only 17 vehicles drove through the testing site with 12 individuals being tested. As to if the testing site will be open for additional days, county emergency officials said that the decision will be made once the results are returned, which should be within 48 hours.
Over the last month, approximately 355 Walker County citizens have been tested for the virus, mainly through Huntsville Memorial Hospital. As of Monday, there were 21 confirmed cases of the virus with five patients already being cleared by medical professionals.
CASES INCREASE WITHIN TDCJ UNITS
As of Monday afternoon, there were 32 inmates within local TDCJ units that have tested positive for COVID-19. The largest of which was at the Wynne Unit, which reported 27 positive cases.
Throughout the TDCJ system, there are 85 employees, staff or contractors and 193 offenders that have tested positive for the virus.
There are 22 units across the state that have been placed on a precautionary lockdown. Those include the Byrd, Estelle, Goree and Wynne Units, which are all located within Walker County.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
COUNTY EXTENDS DISASTER DECLARATION
On Monday morning, the Walker County Commissioners Court voted to extend the local disaster declaration until its next meeting, which is currently scheduled for April 27 at the Walker County Courthouse.
The disaster declaration extension vote will also extend the local stay-home order and curfew.
The county stay-home order is aligned with Governor Greg Abbott’s order and adheres to the same essential activities. All essential businesses should follow social distancing practices and there should be no social gatherings. Individuals can still walk trails and go to the park as long as they are social distancing.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
