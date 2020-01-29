Police say an unknown suspect entered a vehicle and stole a Dewalt drill and several drill bits over the weekend in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the Roadway Inn, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 around 1 p.m. Tuesday, when the owner reported the theft. Police say the items, totaling over $400, were taken between 6 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
“We are currently investigating the incident and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We have entered the drill as stolen and will be notified if it is found.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.