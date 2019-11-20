The Boys & Girls Club of Walker County is currently asking for donations of gently used neck ties for their Dress For Success session in early December.
Through Dress For Success, boys ages 8-18 will learn the importance of wearing a tie and will be able to select one on which to learn how to properly complete a windsor knot. The boys will then be able to keep their tie upon completing the session.
“When I look good, I feel good. It’s like I’m walking on cloud nine and I can do anything, so we want them to have that same feeling of ‘if I’m dressed for the part, I can do it,’” Boys & Girls Club of Walker County CEO Michelle Spencer said. “It’s confidence, being able to know that in some areas of their life they might have to dress up and what it presents to the person that they’re meeting.”
Diane Balderas added that all of their boys have never owned or worn a tie before and that some of the girls at the Boys & Girls Club have shown an interest in wanting to learn how to tie a tie as well, in order to help their family members.
“Here at the club we like to give them the tools that they might need for the future so that as they grow and become their own person they can remember,” Balderas said, who serves as the director of operations for the club.
Dress For Success is one of 14 sessions covered by Passport to Manhood, a Boys & Girls Club of America program that teaches young boys ages 8-13 how to be young men through discussions and activities reinforcing character, leadership and positive behavior.
“The great thing about this program is our young boys walk away feeling proud about who they are and knowing that they can be productive, responsible, citizens in our community,” Spencer said.
The eight to ten week program meets once a week to go through life skills relevant to young boys. Specific lessons include learning proper hygiene, how to respond to authority, what their position and responsibility is in the family, the importance of chores, dressing for success, how to properly introduce yourself and why it is important to brand yourself so that others will want to invest in you.
Money management, budgeting and public speaking are also taught through the program, as well as the entire club.
“They seem like simple life skills that you and I might know, but unfortunately some of our kids don't necessarily get that because some of their parents are concerned about how to make ends meet, so there are some things that slip – not intentionally, just because they are worried about other things,” Spencer said.
Volunteers from Men of Honor, a Sam Houston State University organization, and Men of Men Mentoring share their stories with the Passport to Manhood boys, frequently assisting with facility programs or sessions such as Dress for Success.
“We want them to know that someone is investing in them outside of their family, that they’re important and that these are the tools that they need to be successful,” Spencer said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Walker County asks that all donated ties be brought to the club – located at 99 Martin Luther King Drive in Huntsville – weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. before the end of the month.
