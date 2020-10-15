Doverspike to have art featured at Satellite Gallery

Unnatural Beauty, an exhibition featuring the works of senior studio art student Sarah Doverspike will be on view at The Satellite Gallery on Oct. 30-31.
The work in "Unnatural Beauty" focuses on raising awareness of the earth and the growing single use plastic waste humans create. Doverspike depicts beautiful landscapes with the use of plastic as a way to show the impact plastic has on the planet. She also recycled various materials to create this exhibition.
Doverspike is a 2D artist who makes representational work that focuses on current events and her own personal concepts. She also makes automatism abstract art to keep creativity flowing and works in many media that includes oil paint, acrylic, watercolor, graphite, colored pencil and on occasion a dip ink pen. She continues to explore other non- traditional mediums such as alternate painting surfaces or alternate materials to reduce waste.
Doverspike will be graduating from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art in December.
The Satellite Gallery is located in Downtown Huntsville at 1216 University Ave. The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. All events are free and open to the public.
