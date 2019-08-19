Members of the community gathered to recognize local scholars and leaders during the 23rd annual Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation and Learning Institute banquet Saturday night at Magnolia Lakes Ballroom in Huntsville.
City of Huntsville councilmember Dee Howard Mullins served as the event’s keynote speaker, which also honored the Institute’s 2019 humanitarians. Attendees were treated to entertainment, including a gospel ballad by soloist Katherine Houston, the Williams family of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church performing a musical number, Pastor Kimm Thomas providing a sermon and Sierra Davis of Unfinished Testimony performing an interpretive dance routine.
“This is a special evening to honor these excellent students and the people who make our community great,” emcee Kathy Williams said. “It really takes a village to make our community the way it is. We are very proud to have dedicated students and caring community leaders in this city.”
Awards were also given out during the event, including business of the year going to First National Bank of Huntsville’s James Coleman and donor of the year going to Col. Samuel Douglas. The other humanitarians honored during the event were Sam Jhangiani of Lee Baron Fashions, Yolanda Martin-Scott, Renee Spivey of Women of Worth Ministries, Inc., Dawn Stephens Shaw, Hattie Dinkins Hastings, Kwenton Williams and Judge Hal Ridley.
“All of our humanitarians are ready to help at a hat,” Institute director Carmen Irving said. “They are always there and love our community and want to make a difference, whether it is a toy drive or a fundraiser, they will always come to help the children.”
The group of scholarship recipients included Kimmron Thomas, Amanda Cooper, Damian Lewis and Triniti Singleton. The recipients will receive their $1,000 scholarships in two disbursements, one when the Institute receives notice from their school that they are officially enrolled and the second after the Institute receives their fall grades and they have passed with at least a 2.5 GPA.
“You may have had a humble start, but that does not mean you have to have a humble ending,” 1998 scholarship recipient George Oliver told the group. “Even if they count you out, you still have a chance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.