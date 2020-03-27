As more people hunker down at home to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 coronavirus, domestic violence victims may be stuck with their abusers.
Although many businesses are shut down and residents are under stay-at-home orders, the Sexual Assault and Abuse Free Environment (SAAFE) House of Walker, Polk San Jacinto and Trinity Counties has been hard at work with an increase in domestic violence calls. Work can be an escape for victims of domestic violence, but the work from home orders have given abusers more time and opportunity to victimize their partners.
“We have received more hotline calls from people seeking shelter for various reasons and an increase in need for food, household supplies and hygiene needs,” said SAAFE House community relations director Dena Scott. “We expect to see these numbers continue to increase as people are ordered to stay at home, dealing with a variety of increased stress as this virus continues to spread.”
Along with a rise in domestic violence, SAAFE House staff also expects to see an increase in acquaintance and family sexual assault. Additionally, as many residents are sequestered inside, there is also an increased chance of sexual violence from criminals in the area.
“With stress comes taking that stress out on the people you are surrounded by and that will be family members, most likely leading to them trying to seek a safe place to go. The more people are at home during times of crisis many emotions arise,” said SAAFE House sexual assault advocate Tracy Szymczak. “Many of these emotions have a negative impact on people such as frustration, agitation and overall stress.
“Another element is that some people are unable to remove themselves from home and therefore they will take out their feelings on those around them. In addition, with many facility closures such as schools, children who had a place to go may become more victimized by their abuser because there is not a safe place for them to turn or to go for help to get out of the abusive situation.”
For those in abusive situations, SAAFE House staff recommend that victims reach out to trusted family and friends, an advocate or counselor. They are also encouraged to develop a safety plan to protect themselves and their children. For those afraid to reach out for help, SAAFE House recommends the app “Threema,” which allows users to send a text without a phone number and deletes previous contacts.
“We encourage victims to reach out if possible as we are here for them 24/7,” Scott added. “We have the resources to help them and their children escape their situation and provide assistance.”
SAAFE House staff have taken extra precautions to protect themselves and the victims from the virus, including personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks. SAAFE House also offers transportation to victims, which is regularly cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, staff are screening calls to ensure victims in need of assistance are not sick or showing symptoms of the virus.
SAAFE House can be reached at 936-291-3369 or victims can find assistance by contacting the National Association of Domestic Violence hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE.
