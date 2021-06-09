Doll begins new job as Huntsville city secretary

HUNTSVILLE — There’s a new face at Huntsville City Hall.
After a 14 year stint in the small town of Rifle, Colorado, new Huntsville City Secretary Kristy Doll started in her new role last week, and she feels right at home.
A native of Utah, Doll grew up knowing that she wanted to be part of something bigger. And with a father in local government, it wouldn’t be long until she found herself within the public sector.
“I like knowing that I’m contributing to something bigger,” Doll said. “With this position you’re helping the community and the citizens that live here.”
The office of the city secretary provides support, assistance and information to the Huntsville City Council, preserves city documents and offers election services to voters and candidates. The position is one of charter officers that is appointed by, and directly reports to the mayor and city council.
Doll’s position in Huntsville will be a step up from her job in Colorado, where she served as the city clerk for the town of 10,000 residents.
“The charter, code and state statutes dictate the roles of city secretaries, and truthfully they are very similar city to city,” Doll noted.
