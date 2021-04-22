Set sail with the 11th annual Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Diva Night tomorrow, for an evening of promoting local businesses while enjoying shopping, free tastings, entertainment and prizes.
“Part of the purpose of this is to showcase so many of our businesses in the community,” said Laura Green, events and communications manager for the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s cruise themed Diva Night will be the first since 2019 and, after a difficult year for small businesses, will promote a night of shopping with 20 local vendors and around 21 food and drink vendors offering free tastings throughout the night.
“We’re really excited this year because West Sandy Creek Winery and Teysha Vineyards are both going to be there as well, offering samples of their wine, and then you can purchase bottles to take home,” Green added.
Entertainment will be provided by Sam Houston State University’s Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in addition to karaoke throughout the event and a cruise themed costume contest.
Several large door prizes will be given away at the end of the evening in addition to two raffle drawings. One raffle will be for a Louis Vuitton “Graceful” purse sponsored by AdVantage Specialties. The second is for a scenic flight over Lake Conroe and a trip to Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe with dinner for two at Landshark, sponsored by Greg Smith-Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home and Margaritaville Lake Conroe. Tickets will be available for $20 each and will be drawn at 8:15 p.m.
“There’s lots to be done at Diva Night in the very short three hours that we have it,” Green said. “We’re just excited to bring it back to the community and hope that ladies will take advantage of it and come out to enjoy the fun evening, shop, eat and have a good time.”
Diva Night will be held Friday, April 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The first 250 ladies through the door will receive a free swag bag full of goodies.
Tickets are available at the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce, The Color Bar, presenting sponsor Wiesner of Huntsville and online at www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us. Tickets are $35 each or buy five, get the sixth free if purchased in advance, or $45 each at the door.
