A call about a suspicious person led police to find PCP cigarettes Friday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to a disturbance call in front of a home in the 400 block of MLK Drive around 2 p.m. Friday. When arriving on the scene, officers say that they could smell the odor of PCP and asked the suspect – identified as Zachary Jones, 44, of Huntsville – to consent to a search.
During the search police say that they recovered around two grams of PCP in addition to a cigarette that had been dipped in the solution.
“We are grateful to the resident for giving us a heads up about the suspicious behavior,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “People on this drug are notoriously unpredictable and dangerous.”
Jones was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $3,500 in bond, but has since posted bail.
