Discover Local shows off the best of Walker County businesses

The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to help local businesses thrive, by reconnecting them with the community at the annual Discover Local event.
Discover Local is set to feature about 50 vendors and exhibitors from around the community, including approximately 10 restaurants and eateries that will be serving samples of their food. This year’s event will provide something for the whole family to enjoy with a newly integrated Kids Zone, complete with moonwalks, snow cones, a classic car show from Huntsville Cruisers and a rock climbing wall for the kids. Additionally, presenting sponsor, Wiesner of Huntsville, will be showing seven new vehicles at the event, which is continuously a favorite for visitors each year.
“We just really want to have awareness for the community and educate them on what is available in our local area, so we want them to discover businesses that they don’t know about,” Discover Local coordinator Shannon Higbie said. “That’s why it’s called ‘Discover Local,’ we want people to rediscover the area.”
“We have found that oftentimes, folks seek goods and services outside of Walker County, without exploring what is available right here in our own backyard. Discover Local is an opportunity to support businesses large and small that choose to live, work and thrive here in Walker County,” added Ray Hernandez, president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
The marketing event is as important as ever in the course of the pandemic, a time that has seen record business closures, and at the same time, record business growth for Walker County. Many entrepreneurs made the jump to opening their own small businesses throughout the pandemic, a difficult feat with limited economies and a dwindling workforce, making the community’s support more important than ever.
To help businesses meet their needs through trying times, Higbie notes that Discover Local will be promoting a resume-drop off at the event and that many of the businesses will have job applications available for those seeking employment.
“The workforce is key right now and getting people back to work, because a lot of our businesses don’t have enough employees,” Higbie said. “We’re trying to benefit them in as many ways as we can, helping them finding employees and just link people up with what they need.”
Discover Local will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville and will conclude with a drawing for a cash prize of $500. The first 100 people at the door will get free admission to the event, after which time, tickets will be $5 each. However, Higbie adds that many of the participating businesses have free tickets to give away before the event.
Masks will not be mandated at Discover Local, however, visitors are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before the event, as many local healthcare providers are offering free tests. Additionally, those experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not attend the event without being tested.
Booth spaces are still available and can be reserved by calling Higbie at the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce at 936-295-8113.
