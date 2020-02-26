Disc golf championship coming to Huntsville

Over a hundred competitors have their eyes set on Huntsville, as they vie for a disc golf championship.
The 2020 Texas State Amateur Disc Golf Doubles Championship is set for Saturday and Sunday at Shawshank Disc Golf course south of Huntsville. The Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned competition will include a field of 146 competitors.
“We are very excited to host this competition here in Huntsville,” Shawshank course designer and owner Steve DuFrane said. “We have previously hosted the U.S. Disc Golf Masters at this location. Our course is considered one of the best in Texas and hosted several events over the year. We are well known in the disc golf community, but many in the Huntsville area do not know much about us.”
DuFrane, whose last name is shared by the main character in the movie ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ named the course after the movie when it opened in 2000. Many of the holes on the course are named for famous and infamous criminal and penal references, including ‘capital punishment,’ ‘conjugal visit,’ and ‘death row,’ which was originally conceived with an electrified wire fence. Three holes on the course are longer than 500 feet, with its signature hole ‘Tin Cup Island hole’ requires players to land on the marked island.
“Although we are ranked as one of Texas’ best courses, the ‘death row’ hole is ranked as the absolute worst, which is why it is my favorite,” DuFrane added. “The course is challenging, but most of all, disc golf is about having fun, which is why our motto here is ‘playing disc golf is not a crime unless it’s a crime of passion and you miss the opportunity to play at Shawshank, then you are guilty.’”
The competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Play will resume Sunday at 7 a.m., with awards at 5:30 p.m. Competitors are divided into two pools of doubles, with each taking three shots. Players are also divided into one of six divisions, advanced, advanced women, amateur 40 plus, amateur 50 plus, intermediate and recreational. Top prizes for the competition are new sets of frisbees.
“The public is more than welcome to come out and see the competition,” DuFrance said. “Our course is open to play everyday and we always have something cool for players to experience.”
Shawshank Disc Golf course is located at 450 Four Notch Road in Southern Walker County.
