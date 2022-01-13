Development on the horizon for New Waverly

Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, announced Tuesday the purchase of 50 acres of undeveloped land at the northwest corner of Interstate 45 and FM 1375 in New Waverly. The land is part of a 688-acre master plan development offering restaurants, retail, gas stations, and more. Construction will begin Summer 2023 as part of the long-term holding for retail development.

