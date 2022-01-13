Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, announced Tuesday the purchase of 50 acres of undeveloped land at the northwest corner of Interstate 45 and FM 1375 in New Waverly. The land is part of a 688-acre master plan development offering restaurants, retail, gas stations, and more. Construction will begin Summer 2023 as part of the long-term holding for retail development.
spotlight featured
Development on the horizon for New Waverly
- Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Obituaries
LOS ANGELES — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntsville Police investigating 'suspicious' death
- Huntsville council considers animal sale ordinance
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Woman leads police on multi-county chase
- New housing considered for Walker County
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Heavy rain, tornadoes sweep through Houston area
- Walker County Police Blotter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.