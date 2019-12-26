Development continues at Texas Grand Ranch

NEW WAVERLY —Many experts agree that Walker County is on the verge of a population boom.
One its largest developments — Texas Grand Ranch will soon see construction start on its 200th home, contributing millions of dollars annually to support area schools and public services.
Land sales at Texas Grand Ranch have exceeded expectations since 2015 when the first section was offered to the public. Since that time many new neighbors have built homes and moved into Walker County’s newest development, assimilating and contributing to the local community.
Nearly 175 new homes have been built so far, or are currently under construction. TGR’s developers anticipate that number will reach 200 as early as this spring.
The average home in Texas Grand Ranch adds approximately $500,000 to local property tax rolls, while the average lot contributes $87,812 more annually even before a home is built. Together, the cumulative appraised value for Texas Grand Ranch currently sits at over $125 million dollars, as compared to just $802,000 when the property was sold in 2014 to Patten Properties, the project’s developer.
According to the Walker County appraisal district, Texas Grand Ranch property owners contributed approximately $2.3 Million in local tax dollars to support efforts to improve HISD’s programs and services.
“These are new tax dollars that will continue to grow as the community develops,” Patten Companies managing partner Gary Sumner said. “Upon build-out, Texas Grand Ranch is projected to contribute $7.46 million each year to Walker County and $12.66 million annually to Huntsville ISD. If left undeveloped, the same forest land would offer less than $100,000 to Walker County and slightly more than $170,000 to the school district.”
Texas Grand Ranch also lies within the boundaries of New Waverly ISD, contributing an additional $93,115.06 in 2019. Other Taxing entities benefiting from the development include the Walker County Hospital District ($145,753 in 2019) and Walker County ESD No. 2 ($125,433). While the development itself is not in the city of Huntsville, the city of Huntsville has received $517,553 to date in permitting fees under an inter-local agreement with Walker County.
“A 2017 retail impact analysis projected that the city of Huntsville and local businesses benefited from an estimated $17 million annually in local sales, resulting in roughly $255,000 in additional sales tax revenue for the city of Huntsville,” Sumner said. “That number is expected to exceed $85 million spent at local businesses in the City upon full build-out, bringing in well over $1 million in sales tax revenue each year to support city services.”
What’s in the Future for Texas Grand Ranch?
Texas Grand Ranch is looking forward to 2020 and a new decade of growth, with sections 12-15 scheduled to open next year. For more information on Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://txgrandranch.com/ or call 855-800-5226.
