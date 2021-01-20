Developer proposes MUD for 731-acre subdivision

Could future tax revenue help fund a proposed development in south Huntsville?
A Montgomery County developer is banking that his project will accelerate growth in between two densely populated subdivisions along Veterans Memorial Parkway. However, he is asking that the city support the creation of a municipal utility district to help pay for the infrastructure build-out.
Under state law, developers are allowed to create these local government authorities in order to levy additional taxes on the future residents of its development. The tax revenue will help fund, via debt, the creation of public infrastructure and help maintain things such as parks and retention ponds.
“The plan is to develop a master-planned community with a mixed-use of some retail and commercial properties, but mostly residential,” said Chris Wren, a developer on the project. “One thing that always seems to surface in this area is the need for single-family housing. Our concept is to develop multiple pods of housing that will attract anyone and everyone.”
The developers say the home-buyers will be able to purchase a higher-quality home at more competitive rates. However, they will have to pay additional ad valorem taxes, up to 1%.
“We feel like the market is very strong here for this type of product. But, in order to deliver the product we want, we just have to have a way to finance the infrastructure,” said Julianne Kugle, an attorney who represents special districts throughout Texas.
Currently, only 110 acres of the proposed development is within Huntsville’s city limits. However, the developers say that they will voluntarily annex into the city if they can connect to the city's sewer system.
The city will also not be obligated to pay any debts for the MUD if it were to go bankrupt.
In order for the special district to be created, they must first receive approval through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality administrative process or through an act of the Texas Legislature. For both processes, they will need to garner support from the Huntsville City Council.
Over 2,000 special districts have been established in Texas, mostly in large municipalities and suburbs.
The project is expected to go back to council at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 2.
