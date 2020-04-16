Supply shortages have been at the heart of COVID-19 panic since the virus made its debut, but food shortage realizations came to the forefront Monday morning, with some meat processing plants temporarily closing.
Supply chains for the meat industry are razor thin, because most of the work is done in massive warehouses. An example of this is Smithfield Foods, which was required to close on Monday after nearly 10% of their staff tested positive for the virus. The Sioux Falls-based plant also produces 5% of America’s pork. If a meat shortage is possible, many are wondering about produce.
However, according to local agriculture experts, supply chains likely won’t be disrupted through the pandemic.
“There is no concern that the supply of produce will be impacted by the virus,” said Reginald Lepley, an extension agent with Texas A&M Agrilife. “Agriculture and food production are considered essential activities and as such producers and processors are diligently working with both their safety and our safety in mind to insure that our population is consistently provided with healthy, wholesome, and safe food products.”
According to Lepley, the biggest impact on the supply of produce is the excessive demand of the customer. Like the nation saw with paper products and cleaning supplies, when we purchase more than we need, it can cause a problem that was not an issue before panic buying.
“Issues that are being seen in some agricultural products are due to sudden shifts in consumer demand, which are not allowing the processing sector to change their product lines quickly enough,” Lepley added. “These current situations are being experienced in the dairy and beef market where the producer side value of the product is currently much lower than the consumer side value. Any concern with vegetable and fruit production would be dependent upon a crop value decrease experienced on the farm side where the labor and fuel required to harvest may potentially exceed the farm value of the crop.”
One of the main concerns relating to the produce industry is the health of the workers picking vegetables and fruits. They do not have the luxury to telecommute or practice social distancing. This has led to some agricultural workers being quarantined in hotel rooms while they work. Despite the virus, Lepley says that there is little concern regarding the growing season or production of produce.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has not greatly affected the growing season,” Lepley said. “Producers may not be able to obtain some supplies quite as quickly as prior to the outbreak due to social distancing requirements at retail supply locations; however, they are dealing with the situation just as we are. On the whole, suppliers are working exceptionally hard to provide needed services for their customers as are all agricultural producers.
“Plant growth and harvest timelines can be physically manipulated through various simple means such as staggered planting; however, plants generally don’t respond to human timelines as the growing season is growing season. Harvest always revolves upon the maturity of the plant, vegetable, or fruit. Vegetables and fruit are perishable items so when it is time to harvest, it is time to harvest, and the clock is ticking.”
Consumers are asked to limit panic buying and only purchase what they need to prevent adding a chink to the supply chain. They are also being asked to produce what they can at home to limit their exposure to the virus and to help others.
