Deputies recover body in northern Walker County

HUNTSVILLE — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a wooded area in northern Walker County, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe that a decomposed body found along Brimberry Cemetery Road last Thursday to be that of a missing UPS driver out of nearby Madison County.
Chief Tim Whitecotton with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office told The Item on Monday that a vehicle found at the scene was registered to Charles “Chuck” McQuary, 56, of Zulch. McQuary had been missing since Aug. 2 after he failed to show up for his work in Cleveland.
According to reports, authorities said that family members reportedly found a suicide note and a last will and testament among his belongings.
Whitecotton noted that the incident appears to be suicide, but investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm identification and cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.