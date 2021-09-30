Demand for gasoline rises; statewide average holding steady

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as this day last week and is 96 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.73 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.80 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending September 24, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week back above nine million barrels per day and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior. Drivers may see prices on the rise as crude oil prices have been increasing.
“Crude oil prices have been increasing as demand for fuel products have been on the rise and production is recovering in the Gulf after two tropical systems,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While volume for all modes of travel are above 2020 levels, road trips will be the main mode of travel for most Texans this fall.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
