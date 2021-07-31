HUNTSVILLE — From the onset of the pandemic, many Americans quickly realized the limitations of their homes.
Suddenly spending endless hours cooped up inside with family members in the midst of the transition to work from home and virtual learning, something had to change.
DIY and fixer-upper enthusiasts swarmed home improvement stores, buying up anything and everything to build their dream home. Now, the ripple effects from more than a year ago have grown into waves of disruption in the housing market.
“The lack of material is wreaking havoc on all trades,” Cowboy Contractors owner Clint Wilson said. “Construction, plumbers, HVAC – everyone is dealing with their own trouble trying to find materials, parts and everything that goes along with what we do each day.”
It’s been difficult meeting the demands of homeowners, from sprucing up their homes to undergoing massive repairs due to winter storm Uri and the recent rain storms. The lack of materials has forced Wilson to revamp his systems and change up the planning process for each job in the books.
“I have started to buy material for upcoming jobs out front and store them so that I can ensure the materials don’t go up in price any more than they already have,” Wilson said. “That’s created another problem on where I store it all, so it's a double edged sword. If I buy all of the high priced materials and then the prices drop, I’m then stuck with all of the high priced materials.”
Wilson remembers a 2x6x16 foot pressure treated lumber to be $9.71 before the pandemic. Now, he is seeing that same board sell for $28 to $30.
“I’d love to see it go back down, but I don’t ever think we’ll get back down all of the way, so we just learn to deal with it,” Wilson said, adding that projects are getting dragged out while waiting for supplies, costing them more money for each day that passes.
Coupled with a rise in fuel prices, insurance, wages and employee incentives, as well as materials and storage, contractors like Wilson are looking at a dramatic rise in overhead costs. At first, Wilson absorbed the loss, however, he’s now had to adjust his pricing to help offset the costs, while staying true to his roots of trying to be as reasonable as possible for his customers.
“I’ve definitely had some clients that have said let’s pull back on the reins, let’s wait until a further date until hopefully the prices of material subside or drop. I’ve had some people that have gone on through with the projects as normal, so I’ve seen it on both sides,” Wilson said.
However, it’s not just the scarcity of supplies that’s driving the market. The intense competition and bidding wars among America’s rising generation is helping inflate prices beyond reason.
The Millennial generation has surpassed the Baby Boomer generation as the largest living group. Ranging in age from 25 to 40 years-old, they make up the prime home-buying age demographic and are pushing the demand for housing, while the supply lags behind.
Throughout the pandemic, Adam Olsen, owner of Huntsville-based real estate company The Adam Olsen Team, notes that the surplus of buyers coupled with a shortage of sellers has led to low inventory for Huntsville housing. The lack of homes could partially be due to homeowners hoping to avoid the competition of the current market by remodeling their existing homes, while the state’s foreclosure and eviction ban throughout the pandemic has also contributed toward the limited market.
“A culmination of these things has resulted in a viciously competitive seller’s market, which we’ve never seen the likes of. It’s not just the supply and demand being affected either – we’re noticing a stronger-than-ever push into a new digital revolution of real estate, propelled by changing times and the coronavirus,” Olsen said.
“We have never been busier, but a lot of that has to do with the city of Huntsville itself,” said Ben Bius, founder and primary broker at B&B Properties. “Huntsville is in a very good position, the pandemic accelerated the understanding that you don’t have to live or work necessarily in a major metropolitan area.”
Bius notes that Huntsville has become what’s referred to in the real estate business as a “Zoom town,” where housing and cost of living is affordable and employees can log into work remotely, rather than commute. As such, Olsen said he’s noticed an influx of residents from California, Washington and the Northeast settling in the area, while Bius has noticed the city’s metropolitan neighbors relocating to the area.
“Like it or not, Houston is probably one of the most prosperous growing metropolitan areas in the world and people don’t have to live inside the beltway to work, so they’re coming up here, buying homes and buying land. Because we have such a really nice environment and a beautiful county, they like it and they’re coming here. That’s really the big driver of our business, is just the quality of life, the beauty and the opportunity to live in a place like Huntsville,” Bius said, adding that while prices have skyrocketed and supply has become scarce, the demand for homes has never been higher.
Olsen and Bius both believe that the historically low interest rates that have been trending over the last 12 months have been a key driving force resulting in today’s real estate market. While rates fluctuate from person-to-person on a case-by-case basis, common rates currently range from 2.8% to 3.1% for buyers.
“With interest rates around 3%, the affordability of a new home is really good, so the result of low supply and high demand is increased prices for the home buyer, but people are still buying them at record pace,” Bius said, with a slew of commercial and residential projects underway.
Single family free-standing homes in Walker County averaged at a selling price of $111.44 per square-foot in 2019, while 2020 saw an increase of over $9 per square-foot, according to Olsen. So far this year, the average sold price per square-foot in Walker County has continued to soar up to $125.92, about a $15 increase from the pre-pandemic market.
Similarly, the Dallas Fort Worth real estate market, as well as the Weatherford market, has remained strong. According to Ashley Conlon, general sales manager of Century 21 Judge Fite Company in the DFW Metroplex, DFW average sales prices are up 28% year-over-year in June. As for Weatherford, just outside of Fort Worth, sales prices are up 18% year-over-year, with a robust outlook for the rest of 2021.
“The price of housing during this pandemic across the country has increased at the highest rate, higher than any rate I’ve heard of in my real estate career, and I went through the hyperinflation years of the Jimmy Carter era,” Bius said.
“Walker county is growing at a substantial rate, and with all of the upcoming planned developments and revitalization of our beautiful county, the future of the local market looks more promising than ever before,” Olsen said.
