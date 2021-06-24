Delta variant gaining steam in undervaccinated regions

HUNTSVILLE — The new Delta variant causing a stir in health care and media is expected to sweep the nation within the coming weeks as the mutated strain is projected to become the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus.
“I think it is an area that we should be concerned about. I think that we certainly need to pay attention and respect the Delta variant, if you look at what it’s done in the United Kingdom, over the course of a few months, it’s gone from undetectable to over 90% of the cases,” said Dr. Lane Aiena, director of Walker County COVID Medical Response.
In just one week’s time, the amount of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the United States has doubled to about 20.6% as of Tuesday. If the variant’s growth remains the same and on track with its spread through other countries, it will only be weeks before it becomes the dominant variant in the U.S.
“The big fear with the Delta variant is it is seemingly far more transmissible. The fact that it’s taking over as the dominant variant and the fact that it’s spreading so much seems to show that it is very contagious, even more-so than the original variant of COVID, so that’s very concerning,” Aiena said.
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2 is not the first to emerge throughout the pandemic, however, it is the most worrisome to health experts. The mutant strain was first identified in India in December 2020 and has quickly spread to 80 countries and 41 U.S. states. So far, the symptoms appear to present the same as the previous variant, however, looking at early data, it has the potential to be more dangerous and lead to higher hospitalizations for one population in particular.
“We’re especially worried about the unvaccinated people, whether it’s adults that have not gotten the vaccine yet, or children that may not be eligible. If you look at the proportion of people that are in the hospital nationwide, the vast majority of people have one thing in common, and it’s that they’re not vaccinated,” Aiena said.
Current vaccines have shown to be effective against the Delta variant thus far, however, only 31.57% of Walker County residents are fully vaccinated. While COVID-19 cases have been minimal for Huntsville Family Medicine as of late, Aiena worries that if the nation continues to struggle in getting vaccinated and the new variant continues to grow at its projected rate, that a new wave could be in store for the fall or winter, when children will return to school and people will be staying warm indoors.
As mass vaccination events come to a close for the area, Aiena and the Walker County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting their last event for second doses today at the Walker County Fairgrounds. First doses can be administered as well, however, those individuals will have to find another provider for their second shot, which is essential in order to be adequately protected.
Aiena encourages the community to urge their clinics or physicians to offer the vaccines if they are not already provided.
