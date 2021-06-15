HUNTSVILLE — Where will city hall be located for the next 30-plus years?
That question could be answered tonight during a meeting of the Huntsville City Council. After months of — sometimes lively — debate, council members are expected to choose where they will build the new city hall that was approved under a 2016 bond vote.
Three options have been presented to the city council:
• build city hall at its current location on Avenue M;
• build city hall on city-owned property on the northern edge of the city near the new police station on FM 2821;
• build city hall on the site of the former Ella Smither Hospital, located two blocks west of the current facility on Avenue O and 11th Street. The former hospital has a price tag of nearly $2 million.
During a meeting earlier this month, council members entered into a contract with the former hospital’s owner, the Walker County Hospital District. The $500 contract allowed city officials to go through the due-diligence process and test the site’s viability.
City leaders were initially planning to renovate the current city hall and add an additional second floor as a free-standing structure. However, after engineers reviewed the situation in detail, it was determined that the foundation of the present city hall would not support a second floor. The need for a new structure then prompted city officials to add a third floor, which will be funded through cash reserves.
But, in order to properly build the structure, city officials say that they need to acquire additional acreage for parking.
ON THE AGENDA
Tonight’s meeting will also serve as the contract review meeting for City Manager Aron Kulhavy. Each charter officer is required to be reviewed by the city council on an annual basis.
Kulhavy is currently compensated a base salary of $160,000 per year. He has served in the top city leadership position since February 2018.
Other item’s expected to be presented to council includes:
• consideration of a change-order from the construction of the 2.5 million gallon elevated storage tank on Veterans Memorial Parkway that will return $110,475.20 in allocated funds back to the city. The final cost of the project is $3,993,974.80 — 3.62% below the original construction contract amount.
• consideration of a $700,000 addition to the Proposition 2 bond projects (city hall and service center). The funds will construct a new emergency fueling station and an environmental lab.
• consideration to sell approximately 20-feet of city-owned property to the Roxie Douglass Institute for a planned facility expansion.
MEETING INFORMATION
The city council will hold a 5 p.m. workshop prior to tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting with a code enforcement update and plans to construct a new animal shelter on the agenda. The council meeting will be live-streamed at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
