Decision day arrives in Texas

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville voters waiting to decide between Mayor Andy Brauninger and the challenger for the mayor’s office, City Councilor Blake Irving, have just a short time to make a selection.
The same goes for the decision between the four City Council candidates — Trevor Thorn, an assistant athletics director at Sam Houston State University and Deloris Massey, a local property manager in Ward 3 and local realtors Jon Skelley Strong and Yvette McMurray in Ward 4.
Election Day is today, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Much of the attention within Huntsville remains on the mayoral race, which created a rare challenger. Brauninger and Irving currently serve together, and there has appeared to be an agreement between the two at least in identifying the overarching community issues like growth.
The two, however, differ in their backgrounds.
Brauninger comes from a background and rose from the ranks in the maritime industry and previously served as the president of a major offshore company. Irving, the current representative from Ward 3, has spent most of his working career within government and is currently employed at a nearby municipality.
Officials with the Walker County Elections Office said that 1,321 voters submitted a ballot during the two-week early voting period. Those who want to vote on Election Day can do so at one of eight locations within the city of Huntsville, Riverside and New Waverly.
NEW WAVERLY ISD BALLOT
Voters within the New Waverly Independent School District zone will be able to cast a vote on a $24.5 million construction bond package that school leaders say will bring no new costs to taxpayers. Instead, voters will be asked to approve a measure that will essentially extend the district’s debt levy for up to 30 years.
New Waverly ISD voters haven’t approved a school construction bond in nearly two decades, with current bonds set to mature as early as 2027.
Money generated from the bonds would help the district fund a new intermediate school, located adjacent to the district’s elementary school. The location will allow for a shared cafeteria and gymnasium between the two campuses. The current intermediate school is a make-shift facility that was constructed over a 40 year period. The oldest building is nearly 70 years old.
When completed, district leaders say that they will move sixth grade from the junior high to the intermediate school.
Other top-tier projects under the bond proposal are five additional classrooms at the elementary school and 10 new classrooms at the high school.
If approved, the district’s tax rate would remain at 19 cents per $100 of valuation. The statewide average for debt rates is approximately 22 cents per $100.
EXPANDED ESD
Voters in the northern part of the county will have the option to expand the newly created ESD No. 3. According to state law, an emergency service district can charge up to 10 cents per $100 of property valuation for fire and emergency protection services.
According to filings with the Walker County Elections Office, much of a proposed annexation from ESD No. 3 would include territory within the city of Huntsville’s extra-territorial jurisdiction — a 2-mile buffer area located just outside of the city limits.
That proposal is currently being challenged by the city of Huntsville.
Voters in both the existing district and the newly proposed district will have to approve the annexation.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
The amendments that Texas voters will weigh include questions of county road bonds, judicial candidate requirements and tax breaks for certain bereaved spouses. In 2017, Texas voters approved all seven amendments on the ballot; in 2019, voters greenlit nine out of 10 proposed changes.
Below is a breakdown of each proposition.
Proposition 1 (HJR 143) — The proposed amendment would allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo events.
Proposition 2 (HJR 99) — The Texas Constitution gives the legislature the power to authorize an incorporated city or town to issue such bonds or notes, but does not expressly give the legislature the power to grant that same authority to counties.
Proposition 3 (SJR 27) — The proposed amendment would make it illegal for a state or county to enact a rule that prohibits or limits religious services. The proposal came after churches were closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposition 4 (SJR 47) — The proposal enhances certain eligibility requirements for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge.
Proposition 5 (HJR 165) — The amendment allows the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints or reports, conduct investigations and take any other authorized action concerning a candidate for a state judicial office. Currently, the Texas Constitution only permits the SCJC to take such actions as to persons holding a judicial office.
Proposition 6 (SJR 19) — The amendment establishes that residents of certain facilities have the right to designate an essential caregiver with whom the facility may not prohibit in-person visitation. The proposed amendment would apply to a nursing facility, assisted living facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with an intellectual disability, residence providing home and community-based services or state-supported living center.
Proposition 7 (HJR 125) — The amendment permits a person who is 55-years-old or older at the time of death of their spouse, who is receiving a limitation on school district property taxes on their residence homestead based on a disability, to continue receiving the limitation while the property remains the surviving spouse’s residence homestead.
Proposition 8 (SJR 35) — The amendment authorizes the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the United States armed services who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. The Texas Constitution provides a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services who is killed in action, but the current exemption does not include members of the military who die during their service due to injuries sustained that are not combat-related.
ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACES
Walker County is a participant in the countywide polling place program, which allows voters to cast a ballot at the location of their choosing. Eight polling locations will be active during this election, which includes:
• Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 SH-75 N. in Huntsville.
• Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 SH-30 W. in Huntsville.
• Cook Springs Baptist Church, 1936-A SH-75 N. in Huntsville.
• Northside Baptist Church, 1207 FM 980 in Huntsville.
• University Heights Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 2400 Sycamore Ave. in Huntsville.
• Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, 96 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Huntsville.
• New Waverly First Baptist Church, 460 Fisher Street in New Waverly.
• Riverside United Methodist Church, 2341 FM 980 in Riverside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.