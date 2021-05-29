Debating history: 'Critical race theory bill' draws concern from some

Over the last year, discussion of race relations, injustice and inequity has been pushed into the national spotlight.
In Texas schools, those conversations could look a lot different if the Texas Legislature approves a bill that restricts how teachers can discuss current events in the classroom and teach about America’s historical treatment of people of color. House Bill 3979, which mirrors legislation making its way through state legislatures across the country, has been coined the “critical race theory bill,” which studies the ways race and racism have impacted America’s legal and social systems.
“House Bill 3979 will remove a teacher’s ability to address events that have occurred in American History, but will also remove the ability to address current events to make connections to past events as required to be addressed in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills,” Paul Trevino, principal of Huntsville High School, said.
Supporters of the legislation say they have concerns teachers are unfairly blaming white people for historical wrongs and distorting the founding fathers’ accomplishments. In recent years, there have been calls for more transparency about historical figures’ racist beliefs or connections to slavery.
“Do you want our Texas kids to be taught that the system of government in Texas, in the United States, is nothing but a cover-up for white supremacy?” asked state Rep. Steve Toth, as he laid out HB 3979, which he sponsored, on the House floor in early May. “Do you want them to be taught a souped-up version of Marxism?”
A new version of the bill, which was substituted on the Senate floor late last week and approved, says teachers can’t be compelled to discuss current events and if they do, they must explore it from multiple positions without giving “deference to any one perspective.” The bill also has already passed out of the House.
It bars students from getting course credit for civic engagement efforts, including lobbying for legislation or other types of political activism. The bill also added civics training for teachers that will be developed by the state and a list of founding documents that teachers will be required to teach.
Eddie Burnett, president of the Weatherford/Parker County NAACP, said the pushback he has observed is very concerning.
“What’s more historical than race relations in America?” he said. “From my perspective, we’re going backwards, and that’s something that has to be spoken out against.”
Recently, 20 state attorneys general sent a letter to the U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and expressed concern with critical race theory. The letter writers, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, specifically mention the 1619 Project, a reporting endeavor from The New York Times that examines U.S. history from the date when enslaved people first arrived on American soil, marking that as the country’s foundational date. The Texas legislation would specifically prohibit schools from teaching the 1619 Project.
“To suggest that America is so racist at its core and it’s so irredeemable and they can never overcome biases and treat each other fairly — that’s a real problem,” state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said of the project.
Currently, the TEKS encompasses teachings on race relations and the diversity of the state and nation, and is required to be taught in Texas schools.
“Teachers demonstrate professionalism every day, covering required subjects and current events appropriately,” Dr. Scott Sheppard, superintendent of Huntsville ISD, said. “Our students are amazing as well, having the ability to learn about history and current events with civil discourse. In Huntsville ISD, we respect and appreciate the diversity in our schools, and believe strongly in our purpose to teach all kids without forming politicized opinions in the classroom.”
School Board of Education member Pat Hardy, who served as the social studies coordinator for five years at Weatherford ISD, said the goal of the bill isn’t to “Pollyanna” or “make it only the positives,” but she speculated that it is a response to instances in school districts across the state where parents feel “biases are being taught.” Hardy would not name specific school districts where there were issues.
“We need to really stress what a unique country we have,” she said. “You think about so many kids coming here as immigrants ... and they don’t know from their parents about American history, love of country and all that necessarily. And so we really feel like that’s an area that needs to be delved into.”
Another major concern comes on the financial side, as the Texas Education Agency estimates that the new training program will cost $15 million annually starting in 2023.
“We certainly hope the bill does not cause yet another unfunded mandate for Texas schools,” Sheppard said. “There are much better things to spend $15 million on that would improve the educational system for all kids.”
The Texas Tribune’s Kate McGee and The Huntsville Item’s Joseph Brown contributed to this report.