Debate set for Huntsville council, school board candidates

Huntsville citizens will soon have an opportunity to learn everything about the future city and school leaders.
The Walker county Democrats Club will be hosting a non-partisan debate on Monday at 6:30 p.m. featuring candidates from all contested positions on the Huntsville City Council and the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees. The debate will be held in the council chambers at Huntsville City Hall, 1212 Avenue M.
The event will begin with a debate between Ward 1 City Council City Council candidates Joshua Baker, Daiquiri Beebe and Timothy Davis; Ward 4 candidates Emily Fuller, Jeff Lane and Joe Rodriquez; and Ward 3 candidate Blake Irving.
The council members will debate at 7:30 p.m., following a Huntsville ISD Board of Trustee debate, which will include candidates Tracy Stoudt, J.T. Langley and Cathy Schweitzer, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The debate is open to the public with a livestream available at www.itemonline.com.
Early voting for the Nov. 5 election will begin October 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.