Day of the dead exhibition opening at Wynne Home

Day of the Dead may sound like a sad concept to many Americans, but the traditional Mexican holiday is actually a joyous celebration honoring the fallen.
The Wynne Home Arts Center will host a reception Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening of an exhibition for the Mexican holiday.
“Day of the Dead is an annual celebration we have hosted at the Wynne for years,” said Wynne Home cultural services coordinator Sarah Faulkner. “It is a very special event because we are able to immerse the community in a culture and holiday they may have no idea about.”
Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional holiday in Mexican culture, running from October 31 to November 2. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey. In Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle. Mexicans view it not as a day of sadness, but as a day of celebration because their loved ones awake and celebrate with them.
“This is a beautiful holiday to honor fallen friends and family,” Faulkner added. “It is a holiday filled with rich culture and interesting and unique celebrations and traditions.”
Historians estimate the holiday originated 2,500 to 3,000 years ago. The celebration features traditional artwork, poetry, parades and children honoring the dead with toys on the graves. Food is a major part of the celebration, with tamales as a major staple. Pan de muerto is also important in the celebration. It is a type of sweet roll shaped like a bun, topped with sugar and often decorated with bone-shaped phalanges pieces.
“I encourage the community to join us for the reception and while our exhibition runs to experience the artwork, decor and the Wynne Home as a whole,” Faulkner said. “There will be a lot of educational aspects and exciting pieces of work to experience.”
During the reception, attendees will hear a presentation about the history and traditions of the holiday. Children will also have to opportunity to paint their own wooden skulls, create traditional masks and get their face painted.
“During the exhibition, we will create traditional altars dedicated to Wynne Home supporters who have passed away,” Faulkner added. “We want to honor the supporters and teach the public about this amazing culture.”
The exhibition will run from November 1 through November 15. The reception is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.