Davidhizar leaves behind legacy with city, AOA

City Council Member Paul Davidhizar is expected to announce his resignation Tuesday, citing plans to leave Huntsville post retirement.
Davidhizar was first elected to an at-large seat on the council in 2016, and he won a second term in 2018. The move comes subsequent to Davidhizar’s retirement from Alpha Omega Academy, where he served as headmaster from 1997 to 2019. He stayed on as provost for the current school term, which will conclude later this month.
“Me and my wife Nancy made the decision about a year ago to leave AOA, so I knew it was only a matter of time,” Davidhizar told The Item. “Had we stayed in Huntsville, then I would have continued serving. It is something that I really enjoyed doing, and I felt like I was able to contribute.”
Davidhizar’s spot on the council is slated to go up for election again in November. Since he had less than a year in his term, the council can appoint someone to fill his seat.
That process last happened in 1977.
“It will almost be four years to the day of me getting on council,” Davidhizar said. “I’m stepping down proud, especially when I look at stuff like the bond projects. Those projects will bring Huntsville into the 21st century and provide the infrastructure and facilities that this city needs.”
He will also be leaving Alpha Omega, a private classical and Christ-centered school which was started by the Davidhizar’s in 1997.
For Davidhizar it’s one of his proudest achievements.
“We’re very thankful for all of the people that have been a part of AOA. When you start something you never know what is going to happen,” Davidhizar said. “We started the school for our own children, because we wanted them to have a christian education. Everyone just got to come along with us.
“It just kept growing and more people got involved, and we were recipients of the blessing of that. It’s a real team effort, and I’m so thankful for what it is today.”
Davidhizar will be moving to Johnson City, Tenn. with his wife with two goals in his mind … be ‘gramps’ to his grandchildren and continue a lifelong career in education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.