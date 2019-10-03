A Texas country band is set to kick-off Fair on the Square in style.
The Davis Lewis Band will perform a free concert today at 8 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville ahead of the fair opening Saturday morning. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. and runs through midnight, with beer and drinks available for attendees.
“A fair kick-off concert used to be a major attraction to the fair, but a few years ago they decided to end it. We wanted to bring it back as an added attraction to bring in more people to possibly stay in Huntsville a bit longer,” said Laura Green, Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce events and communications director. “It is a great opportunity to enjoy some great music and dance the night away, before an early day of shopping.”
David Lewis, a Bellville native, has played guitar since the age of seven and was influenced by country legends including Merle Haggard, George Strait and Alan Jackson. Lewis also grew up playing lead guitar in church, where he honed his skills.
“Lewis became a major name in Texas country when he won the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo “Rodeo Rockstar” competition and was awarded studio time and the chance to perform on a rodeo parade float last year,” Green added. “He has performed for large crowds and even opened for huge names in the genre including Mark Chesnutt, Josh Ward, Rick Trevino and Diamond Rio.”
Lewis also won the Texas FFA State Talent Competition, performing in front of an audience of 12,000 in 2018. Lewis also recently won the regional Country Showdown competition which has earned him a trip to Nashville, where he will be competing for the national title. Lewis, whose sound has been called a cross between Brad Paisley and Alan Jackson is set to release his debut album “Country Music Therapy” later this year.
“Of the previous concerts we have held, this may be the most buzz-worthy since Cody Johnson performed,” Green added. “It will be an excellent show the community will not want to miss.”
The concert will be held under a tent at the corner of University Avenue and 14th Street, behind Allstate Insurance and across from City Hall Cafe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.