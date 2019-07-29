A dashboard camera and its battery pack were stolen from an unlocked car over the weekend.
Authorities say that a vehicle was burglarized between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park in Huntsville. Police say the suspect stole a dashboard camera and its battery pack, which were used by the victim for their job as an Uber driver. Officers say a pack of cigarettes was also stolen.
“We are currently following leads and hope to apprehend the suspect soon,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I would also like to remind the community to keep their car doors locked and to avoid leaving valuable items unattended.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
