A teenager accused in the shooting death at a Huntsville apartment complex earlier this year will now be tried as an adult, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham confirmed Friday.
Jamontre Mouton, currently being detained at the Walker County Jail, will have his felony charges transferred to an adult court in Walker County.
The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the killing, is facing a charge of first degree murder following an alleged dispute over a stolen cell phone and cash. Once on scene at the Summit Apartments on Lake Road, officers were made aware that the adult male victim had been shot multiple times, Durham noted.
Through their investigation, officers were able to identify the suspected shooter as a local juvenile. A directive to apprehend was issued by Judge Tracy Sorensen of the Walker County Juvenile Court, and the juvenile was taken into police custody on June 2. The following day, on June 3, the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
The Walker County District Attorney’s Office filed a petition for discretionary transfer for the purposes of certifying the juvenile as an adult, which was granted earlier this week. After testimony from several witnesses and closing arguments by the state and defense counsel, Judge Sorensen issued a ruling waiving the juvenile court’s jurisdiction and transferred the juvenile’s case to one of Walker County’s Criminal District Courts.
The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond. The case will be presented to a Walker County Grand Jury in the upcoming months.
