Curtain goes up on Huntsville's Old Town Theatre with sold-out show

Some people go their whole lives searching for their spotlight, but others are simply found by the light. Such is the case for Gene Watson, the legendary country singer touted as “the singer’s singer.”
Watson started humbly, performing in churches as a child and drawing musical inspiration from his father, Jimmy Reed and Lefty Frizzell. The variety that he drew inspiration from enabled him to craft his own unique sound star in his first country performance when he was 12-years-old.
After this brief stint on stage, Watson became a high school dropout and worked in auto repair to support his family. While he continued to repair vehicles during the day, Watson continued to make music and performed in local night clubs.
“But doing music professionally was never a goal of mine,” Watson said. “I always wanted to work on cars. I always say I never looked for music. Music found me.”
During one of his Houston performances, The Wilburn Brothers scouted the young country star and invited him to join them for their next few shows in Nashville and North Carolina. This opportunity led Watson to get a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry and a broadcast on The Midnight Jamboree. After this big break at 21, Watson’s career took off and continued to gain momentum with the release of his two hit songs “Bad Water” and “Love in the Hot Afternoon.” Since breaking into a stride musically Watson faced many challenges and conquered them, the greatest of these being his bout with cancer in 2000.
Watson’s journey has now led him to his first performance in the Old Town Theater, which has already sold out and promises to provide patrons with a thrilling night of music and fun. Event coordinator Clay Coursey explained that this has been a year in the making as the theatre was faced with many setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re happy that it’s safe now and we’re looking forward to putting Huntsville back on the map and getting some of these great entertainers back into Huntsville, especially the Old Town Theater,” Coursey said.
He sees the sold-out performance a chance for people to get out and support their community safely. This support is essential to the Old Town Theater, as it runs as a non-profit and survives through the help of community and donors.
“It’s a good sign that people feel safe and comfortable and they’re ready to get back out there and see people, talk to people and be a part of the community again,” Coursey noted.
Watson’s show will be July 2, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.
