Two suspects were arrested with over three grams of methamphetamine after they were found violating curfew in Huntsville early Saturday morning.
Police were on patrol in the 1200 block of 19th Street around 2 a.m., when a driver was witnessed out past the county’s curfew and with a brake light out. Officers spoke to the driver and passenger – identified as Larry Peterson, 19 and Deborah Caffee, 61, both of Huntsville – who they say seemed nervous.
Police asked the suspects if they had drugs in the vehicle, and Peterson admitted that he had marijuna. However, during a search of the vehicle, officers found bags containing 3.6 grams of methamphetamine on Caffee’s person.
“This was good work by our officers to follow their instincts and find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The community needs to take this curfew seriously.”
Peterson and Caffee were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Walker County Jail on $4,000 bonds, but Caffee has since posted bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.