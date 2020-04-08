Several debit and identification cards were found in the possession of men violating curfew early Tuesday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the Villas Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Sycamore Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday, when two men were witnessed arriving at the facility. Officers stopped to talk to the two men – identified as Anthony Jammer, 25, of Houston and Joshua Breaux, 24, of Spring – who were initially cooperative.
Authorities say that the suspects were carrying a purse with a stolen laptop and had several credit cards and ID cards in their possession. The men were handcuffed while officers were investigating further. That was until Breaux took off running. Police eventually found him in the bushes nearby and both were taken into custody.
“This was great work by our officers to get these men off of the street,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are happy to have recovered some stolen property.”
Breaux was arrested and charged with theft of property, escape and violating emergency orders. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $5,000 in bonds.
Jammer was arrested and charged with fraud, escape, unlawful carrying of a weapon, violating emergency orders and resisting arrest, in addition to two outstanding warrants for burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $43,000 in bonds.
