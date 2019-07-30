CTE program continues to grow at HISD

Huntsville High School’s Career and Technical Education program may have been part of the school since 1950, but the program has expanded exponentially in recent years.
The CTE program ensures that more students are ready to enter college or the workforce following their high school careers.
“The purpose of the CTE program is to prepare students for post-high school success,” HHS career and readiness director Marcus Walker said. “The program addresses key challenges, including workforce development, student achievement, economic vitality and global competitiveness.”
Over the last two years, the program has grown by approximately 20%, and now includes 91% of the HHS student population in some form. The program has also been allocated nearly $1 million more in two years, accounting for nearly $2.4 million today.
“Being involved in the program creates a connection between the student and the outside world,” Walker added. “Studies show that 83% of CTE students are prepared for college or work after high school compared to 64% who are not in the program. CTE students are also more likely to develop crucial academic skills, such as non-cognitive skills, problem solving, project completion, research, math, critical thinking, college application and workplace skills.”
CTE students can choose from 126 courses in 16 programs, including agriculture and manufacturing, arts, business, construction, criminal justice, education and training, engineering, health professions, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology and transportation.
Students can receive certifications in several programs to begin a career following high school, with over 300 students earning these during the 2018-2019 school year. Students also earned 562 credentials to train last school year.
“There is really something for everyone within the CTE program,” Walker said. “We truly believe this program can benefit all of our students, even those going on to a four year university.”
CTE students can also earn credit in college through the dual credit program, which will offer more classes this school year, including business management, introduction to criminal justice, court systems and operations, accounting, medical terminology, welding, automotive, audio/video production and engineering. Students also train in real workplaces, such as Sam Houston State University, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Walgreens, CVS, Huntsville Police Department and many others.
“We are very excited to begin our engineering dual credit at SHSU,” Walker added. “I think it will be a great opportunity for students to experience the workforce. We want this program to continue growing and to ensure it is always changing to stay relevant.”
